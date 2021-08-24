C'mon Australia: We can't live in this Covid purgatory any longer.

It’s clear that Australian governments have dug themselves such deep holes that they consider changing course now outside the realm of possibilities. The inflexibility and inability to adapt has revealed our politicians’ true nature: they are not leaders, they are administrators; leaders act, administrators respond. I wrote a piece on this topic 11 months ago during Melbourne's long lockdown. Then, as now, the government was repeating the phrase "we are following the health advice" like braindead Quokkas. I wrote then:

"By now we know the government is “following the health advice”. And so they should. But the role of government is to balance the needs of different, and often competing, interests. Medical practitioners will clearly see the world through an epidemiological lens. And so they should. But to suggest that the current regime of restrictions presents the only path forward smells like an abdication of responsibility."

Nothing has changed since then, despite the passage of almost a year, and major developments in the tools we have to reduce severe cases and deaths. The apparatus of government and its legion of bureaucrats exist to give advice; a leader's job is to synthesize this advice with a feel for what's best for the country, and the courage to do what's necessary even if it’s difficult or unpopular.

The easy thing is to repeatedly reach back into the toolkit and pull out the same lockdown hammer; the hard thing would be to actually lead and message a change in approach. Here are some very simple and sensible things the government should do: transition the messaging about COVID away from fear and towards practical realities, because we will live with it as an endemic disease for many years to come; move on from a tyrannical obsession with zero cases; widen vaccine eligibility; loosen restrictions for those who are vaccinated, and acknowledge that returning travelers who are vaccinated do not need to spend 14 days locked in a hotel. We must move to a place where individuals have greater autonomy over managing their own risk.

It baffles me that on the one hand, we abdicate COVID policymaking to medical professionals, when on the other hand, we refuse to allow scientific consensus to inform our climate policy. It's clear the current government is comfortable with conflict with the governed, but not with conflict with parts of its own government. Maybe we shouldn't have expected change from this cohort of politicians at both the state and federal level. At times, it seems like the country is being run like a Centrelink office; there are layers of administrators and receptionists, but nobody in sight that can give a straight answer or actually get anything done.

The whiplash of ongoing lockdowns is leading to long-term emotional and economic scarring; the costs of this approach are real and mounting. But ultimately, the problem runs deeper than the political parties and their current leaders. Labor and the Coalition seem to argue and bicker a lot, but they're within spitting distance of each other on many issues. The narrowness of the policy band across the spectrum is another indictment of our politicians’ lack of vision. The absence of vision and leadership is a function of the people occupying the positions, the system they're working within, and the collective hallucination of prosperity that we're all guilty of perpetuating. If the world was static and our prosperity was assured, then this wouldn't be as much of a problem. But the world is changing, and the future is getting more competitive.