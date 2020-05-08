"It's my head on the chopping block." A Year 12 teacher's open letter to parents.

As a Year 12 English teacher for the past seven years, I have always struggled with the constant scrutiny from parents, principals, the government and the media.
But never have I felt so exposed than by the spotlight that is currently being placed on teachers during this period of remote learning.
I have been inundated with countless resources from my school and the department of education, with little to no guidance of how to use them.
I have been desperately trying to navigate my way through the daunting task of teaching remotely.
I have had parents on the phone highly stressed because their child cannot access the task I have set or join the online meetings I am running.
I have been accused of setting work that is far too hard for their child and I’ve also been labelled as negligent for not challenging another student –both of whom are normally in the same class.
Clearly these parents are unaware of just how much effort and split-second decision making goes into supporting their child in a face-to-face environment – because in the classroom I am able to look after both of their needs.
Whilst I have been secretly delighted that some parents are learning of my frustrations (like how it feels to explain a task three times, in three different ways, so that their child can grasp the concept or understand what is required of them) I am also very sympathetic of their fears; that they feel unable to help their child or that their child is being left behind.
Here’s the thing though – this is how I am made to feel constantly as a Year 12 teacher. Despite being married to the job, I am constantly battling feelings of inadequacy.
Top Comments
I'm in a rural school. It's a challenge, but we're doing fine. We sorted all the computer / tech issues out for remote teaching at the end of term 1. Some students are working on-site, as they cannot learn from home, and that'a all working fine. Our year 12 students are being incredibly resilient and working well. I'm still following my unit plan as I would be if I were teaching on-site - we haven't fallen behind. Feedback from students and parents has been incredibly positive.
Teaching remotely is a lot more work for students, teachers, and parents. But it's doable. We're just all getting on with it out here and not whinging about it.
Year 12's shouldn't be more stressed than usual. VCAA have postponed exams and removed parts of the study design. Learning remotely is different - but remember ATAR is a comparison to the rest of the state and everyone is in the same boat.
People are saying that rural schools are at a disadvantage from remote learning. I honestly think that our students, at least, are at an advantage, because they are more resilient and rural communities are better at supporting each other during hardship, rather than complaining.
I'm very thankful to be teaching in Victoria. The schools side of things has been handled much better here than in the other states if you ask me. As a teacher, I haven't once been confused or left in the dark about what is happening.
I also found Holly and Andrew's comments about schools on TGM about schools to be quite offensive and flippant. In my opinion, yes the school situation in NSW has been handled in a much more confusing way than Victoria. But that's not the fault of the schools. And the comment on exams - about still having to sit exams even though "you haven't learnt anything this term." Really, Andrew? You think your child's teachers haven't been working harder that ever to educate your child in these times?