The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 25.

Trump's camp start transition but the president "will never concede".

The US states of Pennsylvania and Nevada have certified their vote count in favour of President-elect Joe Biden, dealing the latest blow to President Donald Trump's claims that he actually won the election.

Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral college votes, is one of the largest swing states that cemented Biden's victory over Trump. Nevada has six electoral college votes.

The certifications come a day after Trump gave the nod to a key federal agency to begin working with the incoming Biden administration, even as Trump continues to say that he has not conceded the election.

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy gave the green light on Monday for Biden to coordinate with federal agencies ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

Murphy, explaining her decision, cited "recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results."

US President-elect Biden has overnight shared his vision of a foreign policy based on his country taking a global leadership role and strengthening its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

He has also shared his first batch of national security appointments.