The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 29.

Omicron variant has arrived in Australia.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has reached Australia, with genomic testing confirming two overseas travellers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa have been infected.
Both passengers arrived on Saturday night and are in isolation in the Special Health Accommodation. Both are fully vaccinated.
#BREAKING: Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to call a National Cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant. #9Today pic.twitter.com/3jjtfVTU67— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 28, 2021
The two passengers were among 14 people from southern Africa who arrived on Qatar Airways QR908, Doha to Sydney, with the remaining 12 undertaking 14 days of hotel quarantine.
Australia has shut its borders to nine southern African countries and states have brought in new rules for international arrivals amid concern over Omicron.
In response to Omicron concerns, any international arrivals into Victoria, ACT and NSW will now be required to self-isolate for at least 72 hours, regardless of vaccination status. https://t.co/DqnuAIwP60— Mamamia (@Mamamia) November 28, 2021
In total, NSW reported 185 new infections on Sunday but for a consecutive day, no new deaths were reported.