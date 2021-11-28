The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 29.

In Victoria, 1061 new cases were announced and four more deaths, while there were seven new infections in the ACT.

There were also four new cases detected in the Northern Territory, where the remote community of Lajamanu will stay in lockdown until December 11 after the virus was detected in wastewater.

Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh dies at 41.

Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, has died of cancer, Vuitton's owner LVMH said.

LVMH said Abloh, 41, had been battling cancer privately for years.

"Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH's billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

Abloh, a US national who also worked as a DJ and visual artist, had been men's artistic director for Louis Vuitton since March 2018.

In July this year, LVMH expanded his role, giving him a mandate to launch new brands and partner with existing ones in a variety of sectors beyond fashion.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

A statement on Virgil Abloh's Instagram page said the family were devastated at the loss.

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," the statement read.

"He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered."