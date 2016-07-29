Courtney Stodden's heartbreaking letter to the baby she lost to miscarriage.

Just two weeks ago, 21-year-old Courtney Stodden revealed she had miscarried at 13 weeks.

The reality personality was expecting her first child with her actor husband, 56-year-old Doug Hutchison.

Now, Stodden has posted an emotional tribute to her baby, writing “my heart is broken”.

Just what I thought – diamond necklace!!!!!! #LOVE oh my god ❤️???? #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend #cartier #yum A photo posted by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Feb 15, 2016 at 12:33am PST

“My precious angel…I never had a chance to hold your tiny hand…Never will I get to kiss your little warm feet,” she wrote. “I’ll never get over the painful fact that I won’t be able to cradle you in my arms. I’ll never be able to rest my cheek on yours and tell you how much I love you. I’ll never get over this…losing you. “I hope that you know I wanted to give you life…a beautiful life – and desired so much to watch you grow into an incredible human being.”