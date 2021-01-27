Everything we know about the pregnant Brisbane couple hit and killed by a teen driver.

On the afternoon of January 26, Brisbane couple Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field took their dogs Frankie and Django for a walk.

According to a report by The Australian, the couple usually made a right turn when they left their home for their daily exercise, but on Tuesday they turned left towards an intersection on Finucane Road in Alexandra Hills.

As they were crossing the road, they found themselves in the path of a rolling 4WD.

Watch: A vigil was held for Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field on Wednesday night. Post continues below video.

Police allege a stolen Landcruiser driven by a 17-year-old boy - who cannot be identified, as he is underage - ran a red light and collided with a truck at an intersection before the 4WD rolled and ploughed into the couple who were crossing the road.

Leadbetter, 31, and Fields, 37, both died at the scene. It is understood Leadbetter was six months pregnant.

Their deaths have shocked the community and led to an outpouring of grief. On Wednesday evening dozens of people gathered near the crash site and laid flowers in tribute to the couple.

Earlier in the day, volunteers scaled the area in search of one of the couple's dogs, Frankie, who was eventually found in a nearby park.

The search for Frankie.

The search for Frankie, who ran away after the crash, began on Tuesday night when it was discovered she had Addison's disease and required medication twice daily.

"I couldn't bear to think of this poor dog, after what it had witnessed, being stuck out there in the bushlands, alone, scared and possibly quite injured," local resident Kelly Gilbert told ABC Radio Brisbane.

"I'd just thought I'd get out there and give it a go and hope that I could find her."

Image: Cr Rowanne McKenzie/Facebook.