Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Man and woman to face court over baby’s suspicious death.

Detectives from Rockhampton CPIU & SCC Child Trauma Task Force charged two people re death of infant boy in May 2013 https://t.co/miKdUchc3s — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) December 1, 2015

Two years after the death of an infant a man and a woman from Rockhampton will face court over the baby’s death.

In 2013 an 11-week-old boy suffered serious and traumatic injuries at a private residence in North Rockhampton. He was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital but his injuries were so severe he was flown to Mater Hospital in Brisbane for treatment.

The little boy died in hospital eight days later as a result of his injuries.

A man, 22 has now been charged with manslaughter and cruelty to children in relation to the baby’s death. A woman, also 22, has been charged with child cruelty.

At the time detectives interviewed a wide range of people including the boy’s family, but no one was ever charged.

The nature of the infant’s injuries were not revealed.

They will appear in court today.

2. Julie Bishop under fire for the use of a $30,000 taxpayer funded jet.

The Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has been asked why it was necessary to use a taxpayer funded jet to fly from Perth to Canberra in October.

Ms Bishop and her partner David Panton were the only passengers on the taxpayer-funded RAAF Challenger Jet on an overnight flight to Canberra on October 18 reports The Daily Telegraph.

Ms Bishop had represented Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a private­ dinner for WA Telethon donors on the evening of the 18th October. The previous day she had announced $1.5 million in government funding at the WA Telethon.

The Daily Telegraph has documents that show the nine-seater flew across the country empty on October 17 and then left Perth the next night at 11pm before arriving in Canberra at 5.50am on October 19 at a cost of around $30,000.

According to the report Ms Bishop said she chose to take the VIP jet because the dinner finished too late to catch a commercial flight and still be back in Canberra for 7am ministerial meetings to begin the sitting week.

Questions are being asked why she did not skip the private dinner and catch a commercial plane.

A statement from her office said “She there had been no commercial flight available to meet her commitments.”

“In accordance with longstanding practice of WA ministers, on both sides of politics, the Foreign Minister returned from Perth to Canberra on the VIP.”

3. Oscar Pistorius could return to jail this week.

Oscar Pistorius could return to jail this week if an appeal to the South African Supreme Court of Appeal is successful and his conviction is upgraded to manslaughter.

Pistorius was released on parole in October after serving a fifth of his five-year prison term for the “culpable homicide” of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he killed by firing four shots through a locked toilet door on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Prosecutors said Pistorius, 29, should be convicted of murder and sent back to jail because he knew the person behind the door could be killed when he fired.

A murder conviction would result in a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.