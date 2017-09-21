A couple are asking their 80 guests to pay to attend their luxury dream wedding.

How bloody expensive are weddings, right?

Between the hens do’s, kitchen teas, new outfits, – and if you’re really invested – a tan, nails, lashes, minibuses, gift registries… it’s a really, really long list.

The point is, as a wedding guest, you ALWAYS end up paying for more than you thought you would. So, what would you say if your loved ones – or even someone you hardly know at all – asked you to foot the bill for their dream wedding?

A couple in the UK have done just that, invoicing their 80 wedding guests for the cost of their three-day wedding.

When the groom, Ben Farina decided he wanted to ask his partner, Clare Moran to marry him, he knew she would say they couldn’t afford it.

Therefore, the only logical thing to do was to devise a business model in which everything outside of their £2,000 (approx $3,300 AUD) budget would be paid for by their guests.

Presenting the idea to their family and friends as an "all-inclusive holiday", the three-day affair will set attendees back £150 ($250 AUD) each, plus £50 ($85 AUD) per child.

That's $500 per couple and $670 for a family of four. Spare a thought for those poor souls with three kids or more.

Included in the price tag is (supposedly) everything - three nights accommodation at the venue, which has a pool AND a spa, a "hog roast", all alcohol on the day of the wedding, and a Sunday roast cooked by the groom's step father the day after.

Farina told the BBC if their guests hadn't agreed to the idea, they simply would have had a smaller wedding.