Eric and his wife were in their 50s when they heard about a little girl born without eyes. She changed their lives.

When Eric Shadbolt picked up his parish newsletter more than 30 years ago, he had no idea his life was about to change forever.

It was a regular ritual for the Toowoomba resident, but on this day one particular notice caught his eye.

An urgent foster carer was needed for two-year-old Tanya, who was abandoned by her parents after she was born without eyes.

Eric was told welcoming Tanya into his world would "ruin" his life.

He never looked back.

Eric and his then-wife were approaching their 50s, with two adult sons of their own, when he came across the notice.

"They wanted someone to foster, they needed someone in a hurry," he told The Toowoomba Chronicle.

"I don't know why but I just thought, 'We've got to take this little girl'.

Within days, the couple was told the foster had been approved by the courts.

It was time to welcome Tanya home.

The little girl was the youngest of four siblings, all aged under five, who had been abandoned by their birth parents.