EXCLUSIVE: Every incredible designer taking part in this year's Country to Couture runway show.

PSA: there's a runway show coming to Darwin that you don't want to miss.
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, 18 First Nations fashion designers will showcase their collections in Country to Couture, an innovative runway show celebrating the collision of Indigenous art and fashion.
Think models dressed in wearable art - how cool.
The annual event, which spans across two evening shows during Darwin's Aboriginal Art Fair, features leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander designers and unique collaborations between Indigenous communities and some of our favourite Australian labels. And the best part? The show is open to everyone.
In a Mamamia exclusive, we've got your first look at the line-up of talented designers taking part in this year's Country to Couture runway.
Show 1:
- Injalak Arts in collaboration with Sister Buffalo
- Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts in collaboration with Aly de Groot
- Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts in collaboration with Gali Swimwear
- Juluwarlu Art Group
- House of Darwin by Shaun Edwards in collaboration with Luna Tunes
- Yarrenyty Arltere Artists
- Ihraa Swim by Nat Dann in collaboration with Bobbi Lockyer
- Hopevale Arts & Culture in collaboration with QUT
- Ngali by Denni Francisco in collaboration with Lindsay Malay from Warmun Art