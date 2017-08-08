Cotton On Body is quietly creating the best clothing Instagram account we've seen.

If you follow a lot of beauty and clothing brands on Instagram, you might have noticed a pattern as you mindlessly scroll through your feed.

There’s one face we keep seeing: she’s blonde, she’s thin, she’s beautiful and she’s everywhere. Of course, it’s not the one model that keeps popping up, but a type, a minor category of woman that is represented on social media accounts so well, you’d think she was the only type of woman.

Listen: Victoria Secret’s attempts at diversity weren’t quite so inspiring.



And then we noticed a company doing something different.

Here at Mamamia, we’ve been pleasantly surprised to see retailer Cotton On Body championing diversity on its Instagram account.

We’re even more surprised that we haven’t heard anything about it. No fuss has been made over the fact that the brand is using average-size models, women with disabilities and women of colour to showcase their activewear, sleepwear and underwear.

A post shared by Cotton On Body (@cottononbody) on May 30, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Model Lauren Wasser, who has a prosthetic leg – something I didn’t notice at first glance – features in several of the brand’s recent posts.