OPINION: 'In 2023, the only people who can have lots of kids are wealthy celebrities.'

Jessica, 23, says that she has become really attached to the idea of becoming a parent in recent years. She's been with her partner for three years and had never thought particularly seriously about having children until she met him.

She tells Mamamia the realisation felt almost as though something 'switched' in her brain.

"It feels like this weird primal instinct going, 'Make a baby, make a baby,'" she says, laughing.

Jessica and her partner will be getting married in February next year and she plans on having children in the not-too-distant future, saying she'd prefer she'd prefer to be a younger parent.

However, despite the couple's enthusiasm for starting a family together soon, Jessica says that she's overwhelmed by financial stress at the thought of it.

She's the primary earner in her relationship and she feels distraught at the idea that she will have to take maternity leave, which would significantly affect the trajectory of her career, as well as the couple's immediate income.

Jessica has felt the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis over the past two years, caused by rising inflation rates, stagnating wages, and soaring rental costs.

She's trying to save to buy a home with her partner because she wants to provide a stable, long-term environment for a child but she says that financial pressures have made that dream feel much further away.

"It's getting harder and harder to save – our rent seems to never stop going up and everything is so expensive.

"It helps we are both super aligned on our goals and are motivated to do what we can to save but it is very demotivating when you work just as hard, or harder, and the amount of savings just goes down."

Despite the mounting pressures, Jessica says that she and her partner are still committed to the idea of having children in the next few years – but many others are being forced to reassess.