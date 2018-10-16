Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is closing after 45 years.

Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is shutting its doors.

The final edition of the Aussie version of the iconic magazine will be the December issue, published next month.

Cosmo’s parent company, Bauer Media, announced the news on Tuesday morning to the disappointment of many Aussie women who got all their best sex, beauty and fashion tips from its pages.

In a statement, Bauer Media ANZ CEO Paul Dykzeul said the decision to end the Cosmopolitan brand in Australia wasn’t easy, but that “the commercial viability of the magazine in Australia is no longer sustainable”.

“Magazine closures are never easy, desirable or done without careful consideration for all of those involved,” he said.

“We are incredibly proud of the brand and the people who have been involved and represented over the last 45 years.

“It has helped to launch the careers of media personalities, supported great brands and causes, and inspired millions of young women across the country.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the brand and its legacy over the years.”