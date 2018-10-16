Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is closing after 45 years.

Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is shutting its doors.
The final edition of the Aussie version of the iconic magazine will be the December issue, published next month.
Cosmo’s parent company, Bauer Media, announced the news on Tuesday morning to the disappointment of many Aussie women who got all their best sex, beauty and fashion tips from its pages.
In a statement, Bauer Media ANZ CEO Paul Dykzeul said the decision to end the Cosmopolitan brand in Australia wasn’t easy, but that “the commercial viability of the magazine in Australia is no longer sustainable”.
“Magazine closures are never easy, desirable or done without careful consideration for all of those involved,” he said.
“We are incredibly proud of the brand and the people who have been involved and represented over the last 45 years.
“It has helped to launch the careers of media personalities, supported great brands and causes, and inspired millions of young women across the country.
“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the brand and its legacy over the years.”
Guess who’s here to brighten up your day? It’s only the bloody November issue of Cosmopolitan Australia! Grab your own copy to find out more about our darling cover star (and #Riverdale babe) @madelame, and to hunt down your new summer swimmers, with over 100 bikinis featured in the mag for all boobs and booties ???? On sale now!
I was an avid reader of Cosmo! (And.. shamelessly obsessed with Mia's editors letters!) So many hours of reading and escaping. Growing up in a household of boys, Cosmo was my big-sister. Sad to see it's ending and excited to see what's next. The staff who will be looking for new opportunities will have fresh ideas and hopefully a bounce in their step! Arms with the skills and experience, they will liven up another part of the world, just like Mia did with this site. I'm sure something awesome is coming..! x