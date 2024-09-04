LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'What no one told me about getting my lips tattooed.'

If you're someone who does your makeup every morning and would very kindly like to shave some time off your routine, chances are you might've thought about cosmetic tattooing.

Whether you're looking to define your brows, enhance your eyes or add a bit of colour and fullness to your lips, cosmetic tattooing has blown up in recent years — and it looks very different to what it did 10 or 20 years ago.

Meaning? That faded blue/green eyebrow tattoo situation is officially a thing of the past.

Phew!

These days procedures such as semi-permanent makeup — which is very similar to cosmetic tattooing — offer an alternative option that fades slowly after around 12 to 18 months (because it doesn't penetrate as deep into the skin), meaning you can go back and choose a different shape or colour or just re-do the process.

Wanna learn more? Well, on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast, a Youbie had some questions specifically about lip-blushing.

Yolanda asked, "I'm really curious about lip-blushing tattoos. I would love to hear a bit about what's involved in the process. Is it for everyone? Is it safe for breastfeeding? How invasive is it, and what are the pros and cons?"