'I had a skin cancer check. During my consultation, the doctor suggested a 'mum tum' treatment.'

Over the past decade, the cosmetic industry has exploded. These days, ducking in for an injectable treatment is almost as common as getting your hair done.

And while there has been a push to improve the regulations around the safety of those performing both surgical and non-surgical invasive cosmetic procedures, the availability of treatments and the blurring of the lines between ‘cosmetic’ procedures, beauty practices and medical treatments has spawned a host of other frightening issues.

One of the emerging ethical concerns is the 'upselling' of treatments, where the distinction between practitioner and salesperson becomes a little... hazy.

Marketing their new products and procedures in clinic, some practitioners are now deciding to go against best practice - promoting cosmetic treatments to patients, rather than it being a decision made by the patient.

In turn, this has raised numerous concerns - particularly over practitioners’ responsibilities towards patients.

"I think that because there has been such a huge boom in cosmetic injectables, we are hearing more about it now," said Dr Yumiko Kadota from One Cosmetic.

"However, I know from having worked in private practices in the past, that this sort of thing also happens in cosmetic surgery practices."

So just how common is it? Unfortunately, more so than you might think.

When Josephine, 23, booked into a skin cancer clinic in Perth, the last thing she would have imagined was that she would walk out with a brochure for a stomach tightening procedure.

"I was between three to four months postpartum (I had my second C-section within 14 months) when I decided to get my skin check for the first time," she shared with Mamamia.