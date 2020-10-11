Trump out in public and $20,000 worth of fines: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Victoria records 12 new cases and 1 death.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 12 new cases and one death in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures ends a three-day stretch without a fatality and bring the state's total death toll to 810.

The 14-day average has now dropped to 9.3 for Melbourne, where there are currently 10 cases without a known source.

In regional Victoria, the 14-day average sits at 0.4.

However, Premier Daniel Andrews announced he has extended the State of Emergency and State of Disaster from tonight to 11:59pm on November 8.

"That is simply to make sure that we've got that legal framework in place in order to continue to have rules, to drive these numbers down even further. That's simply a four-week extension," he said on Sunday.

Melbourne restrictions will not ease as quickly as planned.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has called on Melbourne residents not to lose hope as COVID-19 clusters draw out the state's second wave.

Melbourne's two-week rolling average needed to drop to five, with less than five mystery cases, for the city's lockdown to ease in line with regional Victoria on October 19.

This would see restrictions removed on people leaving their homes, public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed and increased trading for hospitality and retail stores.

However, given the persistent "tail" of infections from the second wave, the premier said that restrictions will not ease as quickly as planned but steps will still be taken.

"We always want these numbers lower, faster," he said on Saturday.

"We've just got to be as stubborn as this virus. We will beat this second wave, but we've got to do it properly."