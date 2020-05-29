The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday May 29.

States urged to switch to economic focus as Victoria remains virus hotspot.

Scott Morrison will urge state and territory leaders to take economic reform out of the ‘too-hard-basket’ when they meet today.

The Prime Minister wants the National Cabinet – which he initially convened to deal with the health impact of the coronavirus pandemic – to start shifting its focus to ways of boosting jobs, investment and economic growth.

However, the group will still receive detailed briefings from medical experts on the virus response and what could lie ahead.

The current COVID-19 figures.

Victoria is the virus hotspot, recording 10 cases including a Rydges hotel security guard, five people in one house, and three returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

A Melbourne school has been shut down, with a student diagnosed with coronavirus, just a week after a teacher from the same school returned a positive result.

NSW recorded one new case on Thursday, and WA confirmed six more positive tests from members of the crew on an international livestock ship, bringing the ship's total to 12.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australians should expect "spikes and outbreaks" so they should keep up hygiene and distancing measures.

Of the 7150 cases, 6580 have recovered and 103 have died, with 27 people in hospital.

NSW has now confirmed religious services will also have restrictions eased as of June, with 50 people allowed to gather at places of worship and funerals as of Monday.

Ship clean up continues on NSW Coast.

The clean-up mission continues along NSW's coastline, with less than half of the 40 shipping containers which fell off the APL England on the weekend accounted for.

The cargo ship lost the containers south of Sydney during rough seas on Sunday night.