'More deaths per day than on 9/11.' 5 facts about the state of COVID-19 in America right now.

It's been nearly one year since COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China. Since then, there's been over 72 million global infections and more than 1.6 million deaths in a pandemic that has upended the daily life of billions.

The largest contributor to the global case numbers and death toll is America, who is currently experiencing a surge in infections.

Although a vaccine has now been approved, experts warn it will be months until 'herd immunity' is achieved, so continue to urge everyone in America to still wear masks and physically distance to protect themselves from the invisible killer.

Here's what you need to know about the state of America right now.

1. 'More deaths per day than on 9/11.'

In April, New York City made headlines when their accumulative death toll from the pandemic surpassed the death toll of the 9/11 terrorist attack, which killed 2,977 people. Now, America is on track to average more coronavirus deaths than 9/11 every day for the next few months.

It comes after the country saw their highest one-day total yet last Wednesday, with 3,124 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Probably for the next 60 to 90 days, we're going to have more deaths per day than we had on 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbour," Dr Robert Redfield, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday.

"The reality is the vaccine approval this week is not going to really impact that, I think, to any degree for the next 60 days," Redfield said.

If his predictions are correct, another 180,000 people will die at least in America. Already nearly 300,000 have died from the virus - exceeding the total number of American soldiers who died during World War II.