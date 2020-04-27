OPINION: "Judging by this weekend, it looks like Australia is quitting while we're ahead."

Over the weekend, Australians buoyed by the good news of the past few weeks of ‘crushing the curve,’ started to nudge the rules just that little bit more than in recent weeks.

They tentatively sat for picnics in the park, had a sneaky sun-bake on the beach, chatted with friends a little bit closer and longer at local cafes as they picked up a morning coffee, and flocked in the hundreds to some of the country’s re-opened beaches.

As social restrictions have loosened ever so slightly in some states and territories, some appear to have taken that as a sign it’s all of a sudden “safe.” Choosing to push the rules further and risk a fine for a taste of normality.

WATCH: The Prime Minister cried last week over the strict nature of the current measures. Post continues after video.

Video by Sky

But, for a moment, consider those still fresh in the grief of burying loved ones with just 10 people gathered.

Consider those having a quiet toast to the vows they were supposed to be sharing at their wedding on Saturday.

Consider parents at their wits end, trying to entertain toddlers and tweens within the confines of their home.

And consider doctors who are leaving exhausting hospital shifts caring for sick COVID-19 patients only to walk outside and see families sitting on outdoor tables licking ice-creams in the sun. It can feel like a huge slap in the face.