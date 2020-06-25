The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 26.

33 new COVID-19 cases for Victoria as second wave concerns grow.

Victoria recorded another 33 COVID-19 cases yesterday, giving new impetus to a testing blitz, which aims to reach 50 per cent of residents in 10 virus hotspots.

Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham all have high rates of community transmission.

More than 1000 Australian Defence Force troops are on the ground, monitoring hotel quarantine as well as providing logistical and medical support for the state's coronavirus testing blitz.

The outbreak in Victoria will be a key issue for our leaders when the National Cabinet meets again today. #9Today pic.twitter.com/siSJ1XtKIb — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 25, 2020

Of the 33 new cases, seven are returned travellers, nine are linked to known and contained outbreaks, six emerged after routine testing, and the origin of another 11 cases are under investigation.

Victoria's active cases jumped from 58 to 143 in the period of June 17-24, while the rest of the country combined only had an increase of 20.

NSW recorded four new cases yesterday, with a Sydney high school closed after a Year 7 student tested positive.

Anyone linked to Camden High with symptoms is being urged to get tested.

Four child witnesses to give evidence against MasterChef's Ben Ungermann.

Queensland-based chef and former contestant of this year's MasterChef Back To Win series is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The 36-year-old will challenge those charges in a contested mention, scheduled in Melbourne Magistrates' Court in October, in which prosecutors say four children will give evidence.