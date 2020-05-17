What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Sunday May 17.

Victoria will allow pubs and cafes to re-open in June.

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside restaurants, cafes and pubs again from the start of June, under an easing of coronavirus restrictions announced by Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.

Such venues will be able to host up to 20 people in an enclosed space from June 1. That number will increase to 50 from June 22, and to 100 during the second half of July.

Venues that have been open in recent weeks have only been able to serve takeaway.

The development comes after another 50,000 tests were conducted in the past week, with the state government given confidence by the low rates of community transmission.

But the premier stressed social distancing measures - which are being hashed out with industry - will have to be followed.

"It is a long and extensive set of rules," Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

Victoria recorded another seven COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total so far to 1561.

Queensland aged care residents evacuated after nurse tests positive.

An investigation has been launched after a sick nurse returned to work at a Queensland aged care home while waiting for her coronavirus test results.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was locked down on Friday amid fears 115 residents and 180 workers at the state-run facility could be infected.

Initial testing of 193 people has come back negative for the virus, however, health minister Steven Miles says it is possible more people could be infected.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said officials were also investigating the circumstances of the nurse's testing.

This will include why the woman, who worked in the reception area of the facility, returned to work while waiting for her test results.

Miles said it was unacceptable that the nurse had gone to work while having symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.