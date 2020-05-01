“Australians deserve an early mark.” Scott Morrison says decision to ease restrictions could move forward.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today the Government could move the decision to ease restrictions forward to as early as Friday, May 8, but on the condition that more Australians download the CovidSAFE app.

“Australians deserve an early mark for the work that they have done,” he said in Friday’s press conference following a meeting of the National Cabinet.

“But we need that tool so we can open the economy. So if you haven’t downloaded the app yet, download it. And if you have and you know someone who hasn’t, please encourage them to download it.”

So far, more than 3.5 million Australians have downloaded the public health app, but the Prime Minister said “there needs to be millions more” before restrictions can be relaxed.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said increasing the uptake of the app is the final missing piece of Australia’s coronavirus puzzle.

The Prime Minister also announced a further $205 million cash injection for the aged care sector. He said the one-off payment is to support aged care providers manage the costs they’re incurring dealing with the pandemic.

National Cabinet also agreed to a set of principles for sport and recreation, which will be released today, and also approved the aged care code.

The state of COVID-19 across Australia.

There have been 93 deaths across Australia, with more than 6740 recorded cases of the disease.

An 86-year-old Tasmanian, and another resident of the NSW Newmarch aged care home are the latest fatalities.

The current COVID-19 figures.

Infection rates have been steadily falling, with the ACT becoming the first state or territory to eliminate all known cases of coronavirus.

In the NT, where there are just three active cases, major restrictions are set to be lifted when pubs and restaurants reopen on May 15.