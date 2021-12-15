In 2008, Corey Worthington threw Australia's wildest house party. This is his life now.

Recently, a figure we'd pushed right to the back of our brains rudely returned to our consciousness and we simply must discuss him.

Cast your minds back to 2008, when a teenager with badly straightened hair and yellow sunglasses was the worldwide face of Australia. It was embarrassing for us, but we also sort of liked it.

He was 16-year-old Corey Worthington and the only reason his name was known beyond the streets of Narre Warren in Melbourne was because he threw an out-of-control party while his parents were away and gave a ridiculous TV interview about it.

Do you remember Corey Worthington? Post continues below video.



Video by Nine

Anyway, we all moved on. We'd forgotten about Corey and replaced him with other more recent Australian icons, like Laurina's dirty street pie from The Bachelor and those hip-thrusting lads from The Inspired Unemployed.

But now, in what might be the most perfect brand alignment we've ever heard of, Corey is back on TV more than 13 years on from the Best Street Party Ever, to sell short-term home insurance.

Seriously.

On January 12th, 2008, then 16-year-old Corey threw a party while his parents were away and after publicising it on social media, about 500 'youths' turned out to have a good time, and maybe also vandalise the neighbourhood. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Two days later a video (which now has more than five million views) was uploaded to YouTube of an interview Corey did with A Current Affair about the party and its aftermath. His no f***s attitude and bizarre fashion choices catapulted him to legend status around the world.

“Why don’t you take your glasses off so we can see you,” interviewer Leila McKinnon asked.

“Nah, nah, I’ll leave these on. I like them,” he replied.

The video led to Corey signing with agent Max Markson and appearing on season eight of Big Brother Australia and then after a whirlwind year, he retreated to the deep, dark parts of our mind to hang out with early 2000s fashion trends and Trent from Punchy.