The 5 Pilates exercises that are the holy grail for working out at home.

I can't believe it's taken me 30-something (we don't need to go into detail) years to figure out that I don’t have to leave the house to get a quality workout.

Plus, the time saved in travel to and from, no excuses when it’s too hot or too rainy. And the fact that I can do it while the kids are watching a movie, or in and around work breaks. All from the comfort and safety of my own home.

And I’m not the only one. Aussie online workout businesses like CorePlus Connected have seen a boom in users this year, and they're growing even after lockdown life.

CorePlus Connected offers Pilates, yoga and mindfulness classes you can stream on demand, with more than 200 classes and five new classes added each week.

Maddi Tangey, an instructor for CorePlus Connected, says "often the hardest part of fitting in workouts is the fixed studio schedule and having to be available at a certain time for a class".

"The benefit of online, on-demand classes is having the flexibility do a class whenever you are available," Maddi tells Mamamia.

"CorePlus Connected caters to whether you’re a complete beginner or if you're advanced and you’re looking to step up your fitness routine," Maddi says. "You can get the full studio experience at home."

The other thing I wish hadn’t taken me 30 something years to figure out, is that there is an exercise that promotes strength, muscle development, flexibility, increases the range of motion for the joints, all while improving your posture. And that is Pilates.

"Pilates is a great low-impact workout and is accessible for every level of fitness," Maddi says. “There is always a way to modify or advance each exercise, so you are constantly challenged.

"You often don't need equipment and it requires minimal space so is really adaptable to an at-home environment."

So, I asked Maddi to tell us the top five Pilates exercises that she considers to be the 'holy grail' for at-home workouts and here's what she said.

1. Side-lying clam.

Maddi from CorePlus shows us the side-lying clam. Image: CorePlus Connected.