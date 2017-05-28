'Bizarre scenes' at Corby household as they appear to be taunting the media.

Some really weird things are happening at the Corby home in Loganlea.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby – along with her sister Mercedes – landed at Brisbane airport earlier this morning.

While Mercedes has been spotted at her mother Rosleigh Rose’s Loganlea home – no one knows where Schapelle is.

And the Corby family now seems to be taunting the media – who are camped outside their house awaiting Schapelle’s arrival.

Bizarre scenes at the Schapelle Corby’s mum’s house family and friends wearing masks! #schapellecorby pic.twitter.com/FZxP7K6EMM — Johanna Marie (@JohannaMarie_) May 27, 2017

The media has shared some of the more bizarre things they’ve witnessed outside the Corby home this morning.

Sky News reporter Johanna Marie tweeted an image of a man wearing a scary mask, while a photographer captured a photo of a monkey statue – with its middle finger raised – in the front window of the house.