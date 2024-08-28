'I was writing a speech for my sister's wedding. It ended up being her eulogy.'

Alex Ostebo felt invincible travelling on her once in a lifetime trip across Europe, when she woke one evening in a panic, rattled by nightmares.

Not looking at her phone, in hopes she could drift back to sleep easily, she stirred in the morning to a screen filled with unopened text messages and missed calls.

A dread, and a knowing, filled her body.

She turned to her husband and said, "It's Denali".

Alex, then 32, knew the urgency of her family in the US trying to reach her in Switzerland meant something horrific had happened to her best friend, her 29-year-old sister, Denali.

She called her mum back and when Alex heard, "We're driving to Kentucky", her sister’s hometown, she threw her phone against the wall.

In June 2023, Alex's sister Denali laid down for a nap, and never woke up.

Image: Supplied.