My son is crying. Again.

The baby books and the other mothers assure me it’s ‘just a phase’. That all babies go through a period of refusing to play on their own. Of crying when they aren’t being cuddled. Of constantly demanding the security of human contact.

I’m sure that my well-meaning advisers know what they’re talking about but in this moment a ‘phase’ means nothing. A phase suggests an end, a conclusion, a period of time that doesn’t last forever. This feels like an everlasting cycle of tears and noise; a cycle from which I will never escape.

Every muscle in my body aches when I move. My limbs are as heavy as my eyelids. I haven’t had a full night’s sleep in weeks and I’m utterly exhausted. There are groceries to buy, laundry to hang out and a list of two-dozen other similarly thrilling tasks to complete. And none of them is achievable with a baby in my arms.

I just need to put him down. For. Just. One. Second.

…

My son is crying. Again.

Three weeks ago, my little boy decided that he would prefer to be permanently attached to me, thank you very much. Ever since he has been treating the floor, the pram, the cot, the mat and the bouncer — any surface that is not his mum — as if it were toxic. He cries the instant his chubby palms are no longer touching my face. Leaving the room, passing him to another person, or heaven forbid using the toilet alone are foreign luxuries no longer available to me.

I bend down to pick up my red faced baby. He promptly stops screaming, sticks a thumb in his mouth and throws his other arm around my neck for balance. Peace and quiet is restored, as I begin pacing around the apartment singing to him. I forget what activity the littlest of the ants stops to do when they’re marching five by five. I mutter some nonsense and switch to a new tune. Elephants balancing, stars twinkling, black sheep with multiple bags of wool.

Anything will do, as long as I can sustain the silence a little longer.

…

My son is crying. Again.

And this time, I blame the washing machine. I was squatting down, trying to prop up both the baby and washing basket on my right knee, while shovelling wet clothes out of the machine with my left arm. It worked for about 15 seconds. Then I shifted my weight to the side ever so slightly and my rubber soled Converse caught on a few droplets of water. I slipped, the washing basket toppled over and my son wobbled inside the loose embrace of my forearms.