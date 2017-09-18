CULT BUY: The new plus-size range Australian women have been waiting for.

Excuse me, but there is a brand new plus-size range that (depending on where you live in Australia) you can have at your doorstep within three hours. You order and then… it just arrives.

It’s literally like printing out clothing.

Eeeeeeek ???????????? We are so excited to be the faces of the @cooperst_clothing extended size range exclusively @theiconicau! Now ANY BODY can shop Cooper St!! Head to theiconic.com.au for sneak peeks and BTS action from our Cooper St Curvy campaign! #cooperstxtheiconic #LoveAnyBODY #FashionForAll A post shared by Any BODY ???? (@any.body_co) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

And if it’s not right, you have 90 days to return it.

But you won’t need to return it. Trust me.

Cooper St, which has been a massive player in the Australian women’s fashion market for 20 years, has launched a new range of plus-size clothing exclusively on The Iconic. The range is part of the Spring Racing line and features incredible drape dresses, fit and flare frocks and skirts.