'We stayed up all night’: 5 conversation cards for the best chats possible.

What if we asked each other more questions?

So many social situations these days are filled with small talk, be it discussing mutual friends, the weather or upcoming weekend plans.

Don't get me wrong, there is a time and a place where small talk is okay — even necessary. We can’t be chatting about the big stuff all the time. I’d even argue that we need small talk to get to the big stuff.

But ever since I stopped drinking one-and-a-half years ago, I realised that we weren’t talking about the big stuff… at all.

A lot of the parties I went to required alcohol to power conversations, so when I took that out of the equation, I found it hard to socialise meaningfully.

I now think that true sociability doesn’t come with exchanging banter with people at parties, but by having frank and honest conversations with those closest to you.

That’s where Conversation Cards come in. They are the bridge between what we want to ask and the people we want to ask things to. The social lubricant, if you will, for the conversations we want to be having.

So what are conversation cards?

Well, I’ll start by saying what they’re not.

They’re not awkward icebreaker games you play in university or on corporate team-building days.

Conversation cards typically require critical thinking and self-evaluation and will help you form better connections with people.

Because when you leave yourself open to judgment through expressing your opinions or feelings, the uncensored conversation that flows is exceptional. Trust me, I whip these bad boys out at any opportunity I can.