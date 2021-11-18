Only 48 per cent of Australian women are using contraception. We asked why.

For me, contraception was a topic that I knew nothing about until I suddenly needed to know everything about it.

As it's so explicitly tied to sex, every time I felt I had a question I wanted answered about condoms, the pill or avoiding accidental pregnancies, I was so often met with a wall of silence, a judging look or an off-hand comment about it 'not being the time nor place to ask'.

...But even if I wasn't yet sexually active, surely it's better to be prepared ahead of time?

How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey.



Despite my best efforts, I ended up launching myself into the world of sex a little unprepared.

I knew condoms were a thing that existed, but I didn't know I could buy them myself. I knew that the pill I was on to help with my period cramps would stop me from falling pregnant, but I didn't know how else to protect myself from STDs.

Luckily for me, I didn't have any major consequences to deal with after going in a lil blind, but I know that certainly isn't the case for everyone. And I think a huge contributing factor to this contraception confusion is because we're not welcoming, fostering or encouraging enough contraception chats. With anyone.

...between parents talking to their children.

...between friends at school, university and work.

...between health professionals and patients.

...between pretty much everyone on the planet.

Which is why I decided to kick start a conversation myself – only I did it on a fairly large scale via an anonymous sex survey of over 1,200 women.

The answers found (and published) from the Mamamia Sex Survey shed light on masturbation, sex frequencies, kinks, sexual bucket lists and, of course, protection.

And perhaps one of the most jaw-dropping statistics was this: