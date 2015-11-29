"My son's teacher is always hugging the kids and I think it's wonderful."

I’ve seen her on before-school playground duty with a pair of six-year-old twins hanging off each leg her arm protectively around their shoulders.

I can’t imagine how a school could function without such kindness.

At my daughter’s pre-school, teachers also cuddle the children. They stroke their hair and wipe away their tears when they are sad. They bounce them on their knees when they are anxious. They hold them tight when the tearful ones say goodbye to their mums and dads. While some parents I have spoken to express their unease at this, it's always given me comfort to know that they are being cared for.

But in a time when child abuse is rightfully at the forefront of the nation's agenda there is a fine line between what's okay and what's not. In the UK, at many schools, they solve the problem by having "contact contracts" such as this from Newham Bridge Primary School:

Many of our children either do not understand, or are still learning to understand the appropriateness of physical contact. Children look to us for approval and are testing out responses all the time. It is often appropriate for children to be given some physical contact and comfort, but this must always be offered with the following caution: Always ensure there are other adults or responsible children around.

Never show favour to individual children.

Never touch a child in the area between the waist and mid thigh or near the chest. Never touch a child in a way that could be miss-interpreted as being anything other than friendly appropriate adult-child support.

Where a child tries to get closer than appropriate, the message should always be along the lines of, “I like you and I enjoy being with you, but I would rather you held my arm/hand like this”. Some very active children sometimes calm down and focus on a lesson when having a gentle stroke e.g. on the back of the neck. In this case such a support mechanism must be written into the child’s Care Plan.

Cuddles should be short and side by side. Never kiss a child, and do not encourage children to kiss adults other than their parents. A child should only sit on an adult’s knee for a short time and for a specific reason such as following an injury, and not too close to the body. If a child may need to sit on a member of staff’s knee for longer-term support, this must be written into the child’s Care Plan. Tickling is not appropriate.

Interestingly one of the Australian schools that banned contact a few years ago reversed the policy with the current Mt Martha Primary School principal Martin Page telling Fairfax Media the school no longer has a no-contact policy.

"I believe our current practises reflect usual, supportive contact between two people. I don't have a problem with giving a student a high-five or a pat on the back but there's a bit of a stretch between that behaviour and "at risk" behaviour. What we have to do as a profession is ensure that our staff is aware of what's appropriate and what's not: what's crossing the line and what's not," he said.