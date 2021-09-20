The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 21.

Construction shut down after Vic protest.

The construction industry in Melbourne and other parts of Victoria will be shut down for two weeks following a violent protest outside the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union's headquarters.

The closure across Metropolitan Melbourne, Geelong, the Surf Coast, Ballarat and Mitchell Shire was decided on Monday night after the CFMEU building was damaged and riot police deployed in chaotic scenes in the CBD.

CW: Violent content



People throw projectiles and smash glass windows at the CFMEU building in protest against mandatory vaccines for construction workers pic.twitter.com/hYGKDlJ2n5 — Eden Gillespie (@edengillespie) September 20, 2021

Late on Monday night Industrial Relations Minister Tim Pallas confirmed the two-week shutdown from 11.59pm for metropolitan Melbourne, City of Ballarat, City of Greater Geelong, Surf Coast Shire and Mitchell Shire.

"We've been clear: if you don't follow the rules, we won't hesitate to take action – we have seen widespread non-compliance across the industry and that's why we're taking necessary steps to protect every single Victorian," he said in a statement.

"We put the industry on notice just a week ago, we have seen appalling behaviour on site and on our streets, and now we're acting decisively and without hesitation."

The government said all sites will need to demonstrate compliance with the Chief Health Officer's directions prior to reopening including the requirement for workers to show evidence of having had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before they return to work on October 5.