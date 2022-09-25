"Nobody knew about it." Constance Wu alleges she was sexually harassed on Fresh Off the Boat.

Constance Wu is a powerhouse.

After finding fame in the hit comedy, Fresh Off the Boat, for six seasons, she landed the leading role in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians. The film was a blockbuster and, just like Fresh Off the Boat, a first of its kind with its emphasis on Asian culture.

Wu's 2019 film, Hustlers, which she starred in alongside Jennifer Lopez as NYC strippers embroiled in a drugging scandal, was also a hit.

Yet, as she detailed in her memoir Making a Scene, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Wu admitted that for the first two seasons of Fresh Off the Boat, one of the sitcom's senior producers sexually harassed and intimidated her.

During a panel discussion presented by The Atlantic, the actor said she didn't come forward because she was "scared" of losing her starring role.

"I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show," Wu said.

"Because after the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that's when I was able to start saying no to the harassment, no to the intimidation, from this particular producer. And, so I thought, You know what? I handled it.

"Nobody has to know. I don't have to stain this Asian American producer's reputation. I don't have to stain the reputation of the show.'"

Watch: Constance Wu says she was sexually harassed by a Fresh Off the Boat producer during The 2022 Atlantic Festival. Story continues after video.