Constance Hall's trip to Ireland was about far more than her book.

Constance Hall is currently touring Ireland promoting her book Like A Queen, but the popular blogger also has a very personal reason for travelling there.

In a blog post on Sunday, the 33-year-old shared that she had taken her dad’s ashes with her, and spread them over a memorial site.

“I brought my dearly departed father’s ashes with me to spread over the memorial site of one of the greatest battles of the rebellion of 1798,” she writes.

“My 7th great grandfather was a leader in that rebellion and I spent a good majority of my life listening to Irish tales spoken from my father’s passionate lips about the rebellion and what it means to fight for freedom.”

She describes how she, along with her sister, threw the ashes out over Vinegar Hill, and how it helped her to let go of the recent stresses of her marriage breakdown and the backlash from online trolls.