The waterless revolution: Meet the Aussie beauty brand who created a world first.

You Beauty's Better Beauty is a monthly initiative in which Mamamia highlights a brand, product or launch that is making positive changes in the sustainability space.



The sustainable beauty market. She's saturated. Loud. Confusing. Chucks around a lot of fancy promises. So, it's not everyday you come across a beauty brand that's *truly* different.

Intrigued? Excited? Can't wait to hear more?

Please meet Conserving Beauty. (Be nice, you guys).

She's Australia’s first water-responsible beauty brand, with the sole focus of preventing water wastage, offering a unique range of totally waterless skincare formulas. Pretty cool, right?

Sooo... why waterless?

Watch: While you're here, why not find out all about the seven eco-friendly habits that aren't so green. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Good question. Important question.

ICYMI, the UN basically declared 2018 to 2028 the 'Water Action Decade' in order to accelerate efforts to solve our global water crisis. Currently, only one per cent of fresh water can be used to sustain all life on earth.

Meaning? Things aren't... great. And we're using more water than we actually have.

Coolcoolcool.