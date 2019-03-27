What we know about the rape allegations levelled at UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Conor McGregor announced this week he was retiring from the sport he dominated.

The news came in the form of a tweet on Tuesday that gave no explanation as to why he was stepping away from the sport.

So it didn’t take some fans long to wonder if his retirement had anything to do with the rape allegations he’s been dogged by since December last year.

They don’t, says his New Jersey-based publicist Karen Kessler.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” her statement read.

“The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumour is absolutely false.”

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

But the allegations against Conor McGregor are more than just a “rumour” – they are the basis of a police investigation that saw the 30-year-old arrested, without charge, in January.

McGregor still hasn’t been charged with anything, and police in Ireland – where the assault allegedly occurred – are still investigating. But here’s what we know so far:

The sexual and physical assault allegedly took place at a hotel, The Beacon, in Dublin on 9 December 2018, or in the early hours of the next morning.

The woman’s name has not been printed, and her account of the events of that night come via police statements.

Police said the woman, a young mother, was raped and physically assaulted by a man. That man has been identified as McGregor by international media, but is referred only as a “sportsman” in Ireland because it is unlawful to report an accused rapist’s identity there until they are convicted.