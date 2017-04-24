Video shows the beautiful moment Connie Johnson learns her brother became a Logie winner.

When Samuel Johnson was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award during Sunday night’s Logies, it’s hard to imagine anyone being more ecstatic than his little sister and biggest fan, Connie.

The 37-year-old, who recently decided to halt treatment for her third battle with cancer, was unable to attend the ceremony but was watching on eagerly from home.

Footage uploaded to the Facebook page of Love Your Sister, the fundraising organisation launched by the brother-sister duo, captures Connie and friends crowded around a mobile phone as the nominees are read out.

Her fingers are crossed tightly until she hears her brother's name announced for his acclaimed performance in Molly, a mini-series based on the life of Ian 'Molly' Meldrum.

The group erupts. Connie cheers, pumps her fists, her grin as broad as her brother's.

Watch Connie's reaction video below.



Connie was 11 years old when she first suffered an unusual tumour in a bone in her leg, before she overcame another in her womb at 22. Now, it has spread to her lungs, liver, pelvis, spine and knee.