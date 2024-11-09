'A skiing accident left my ex with no memory of our breakup. Now he’s my husband.'

A day after breaking up with her boyfriend Mitchell, Jenna received a baffling text message.

It read: "Hey, I just had an accident at the ski resort and I need you to come and pick me up because I can't drive."

Watch Jenna and Mitchell's story. Post continues after video.



Via via TikTok/@jennabrotherson.

Mitchell had been attempting to perform a flip in the air at Utah's Beaver Mountain when he landed badly. The then-22-year-old hit his head, blacked out, and woke up as paramedics were taking him down the hill.

He had no clue what was going on.

Upon receiving the message, a perplexed Jenna wondered why her ex-boyfriend had reached out to her, given their breakup a day earlier, instead of seeking help from the friends who accompanied him on the trip.

What she didn't know was that Mitchell had sustained a severe concussion and had no memory of their breakup.

Thinking he and Jenna were still together, Mitchell continued to act as though nothing had changed between them. Even once out of hospital, he continued to message Jenna things like, "Hey, do you want to hang out?"