MIA FREEDMAN: "The very specific hell of Conception Sex."

I know several exhausted couples trying to get pregnant at the moment. They used to really like having sex with each other but now they mutter words like “stressful”, “not again” and “over it”. They may be having a year’s worth of sex every month but it’s not remotely enjoyable because conception is not about pleasure. Making a baby under pressure is about the destination, not the journey. And the destination is a maternity ward not an orgasm.

Then there’s all that sexy conception talk. From past personal experience, I’ve found there’s nothing that puts a smile in a man’s pants faster than the words “ovulation” and “basal body temperature”. Any man will find it hard to keep his hands off you after that.

And forget the lingerie. All you really need to arouse your partner is to wave a thermometer around and shriek: “Hurry up, will you! I’m OVULATING!” loudly enough to frighten your pets. For the truly over-it man who demands proof, you can always pore over your ovulation graph together. Men love that. Who needs porn when you have a graph?

In his book Marley & Me, author John Grogan described the stress of impregnating his wife. “The days of simply putting away the birth control pills and letting whatever might happen happen were behind us. In the insemination wars, Jenny was going on the offensive. For that, she needed me, a key ally who controlled the flow of ammunition.”

After a lifetime of wanting more sex, Grogan unexpectedly found himself on the back foot. “I began to live in mortal fear that my wife would, God forbid, ask me to rip her clothes off and have my way with her…She was the hunter; I was the prey...suddenly it all just seemed like work and stressful work at that. It was all about as arousing as a tax audit.”

In our podcast on pregnancy, Hello Bump, we talk about actually getting the sperm into the egg. (Post continues after audio.)

At conception time, the cliché about men not getting enough sex is often spectacularly turned on its head. Suddenly, it’s the blokes who are feigning headaches, pretending to be asleep or trying to hide from demented naked women clutching ovulation charts and chasing them around the house while trying to grab their penis.

“Yeah - it's the only time you'll ever hear a guy say, 'You want to what? Tonight? AGAIN? Really? Do we HAVE to?’” says a newly pregnant friend who persistently mauled her husband for eleven months (now she’s knocked up of course, he’s back to begging for it and she just wants to eat chocolate and complain about how tired she is).