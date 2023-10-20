Sofia Richie has brought back 'concealer lips'. But this time around, there's nothing to be scared of.

A moment of your time, please friends. You'll need to sit down for this one. Because 'concealer lips' are apparently a thing again... and can someone call mum? I'm scared.

Like everything in the fashion and beauty game right now, it's no secret that Y2K trends are coming back strong. And while 2023 beauty trends might seem way more elevated than the kind of s**t we were doing to our faces in the early naughties, the truth is — most of what we were doing is behind some of the biggest trending looks today.

'Concealer lips', included.

In case you're not across it (bless you), in the early 2000s concealer was not only used to cover breakouts — but also just as a... lipstick. Like, we used it as a literal lip product.

We know, we know. This is why we can't have nice things.

Watch: You know what this reminds me of? The time I put 10 pumps of foundation on my face. *Shudders*. Check out the atrocity below.



Video via Mamamia

In any case, there have been little sniffs of the trend making a comeback, and it's bubbling under the [TikTok] surface for some time, with tutorials like this popping up:

But no celebrity brings a fresh, into-the-wild beauty trend into our mainstream feeds quite like Sofia Richie Grainge.

The queen of quiet luxury recently posted a lip tutorial, recreating a “pumpkin spice” lip look she saw on TikTok.