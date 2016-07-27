The family of a newborn gassed to death following a tragic mix-up at a Sydney hospital may have difficulty claiming compensation due to a gap in Australian law.

Youssef and Sonya Ghanem’s son John was pronounced dead on July 13 after staff at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital inadvertently administered the baby with nitrous oxide instead of oxygen shortly after birth, leaving the couple “shocked” and devastated.

Yet, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, the stress and anguish the Ghanems are feeling may not be enough to warrant them being awarded financial damages.

Under Australian law, the paper reports, the parents of children who die as a result of negligence can only receive compensation if they are able prove they suffered a recognised psychiatric illness as a result of the death.

However, there is reportedly nothing to prevent the NSW state government from voluntarily issuing compensation if it deems it to be appropriate, something that is reportedly under consideration.