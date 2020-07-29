'Apparently there are 11 common white lies you shouldn't tell your kids. I disagree.'

I recently came across an article about the "11 common lies our parents told us as kids - and their effects according to a child psychologist."

At first, my knee jerk reaction was to think 'I am totally f***ing up my own children’ (while blaming my own mother for my array of issues). But then I read on.

Before I get into this, I would like to declare that I am a VERY honest person. I have made a conscious choice not to hide things, especially significant things, from my children, because ultimately I don't think this does anything to help.

That being said, I am a fan of a good white lie - a bending of the truth that doesn’t hurt, and allows them to be happy. To be kids and enjoy this stage of their life.

But according to this article, some of these lies may potentially cause ‘issues’.

It suggests that some of the common “fibs” that our parents told us and that many of us tell our own kids in order to prevent tantrums or spare our children’s feelings, create future problems for their relationships with us and the world around them.

I have told almost every single one, and despite what this articles says, will continue to do so - because when I dish out my white lies, I do so masterfully, where risk is minimal and the benefit far outweighs the risk.

Let me explain, using four key examples.

White lie number one: “That is the best drawing I have ever seen.”

The issue with this, according to the article, is that these complements eventually become redundant.