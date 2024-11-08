'During my routine pap smear, my doctor made a gobsmacking comment.'

No one likes a pap smear. My latest was worse than most. Instead of giving simple verbal instructions, the doctor awkwardly manoeuvred my legs into position. It was like dancing with a partner who doesn't know how to lead.

This is not the first time I've had to tango with a doctor who, despite years of experience with this very common procedure, acts like they've never been asked to do something quite as embarrassing as screening a woman for cervical cancer.

I recently moved and the only bulk billing doctors within reasonable distance of my home are male. Not ideal for a pap smear. I chose the practice with a female doctor, closest to where I live. At least I would be paying for a level of comfort and convenience.

In hindsight, that thought is laughable.

When we were through the worst of it, the doctor looked at my cervix and made a comment.

She said, 'You haven't had children…'

No doctor had ever raised this before, but my last test was five years ago when I was under 30.

She finished up and I got dressed. By this point, the appointment had clocked up about five minutes of her expensive time. I expected to be hustled out the door. Instead, she sat me down and launched into a lecture about fertility. I didn't ask for this, but my forms said I was 32 and my cervix said I'd never had a baby.

I didn't request information. I didn't even confirm that I wanted children. Regardless, she told me all about egg-death stats, miscarriage and geriatric pregnancy complications.