'I spend my entire life watching bingeable comedies. Here are 11 you probably haven't seen.'

I have a lot of TV friends.

In my mind, the gals (and James) from Derry Girls are the funny Irish mates I miss dearly, and the cast of The Good Place are the old pals I'll never let go of.

And I make new ones all the time. They're usually funny, and I get to know them really quickly over only a couple of hours. The relationship progresses quickly, until I'm sitting there crying while they get their happy (or not happy) ending.

Hence why my favourite genre of television is the 'bingeable comedy'. I don't know if that's a real thing, or if I made it up, but to me, it means a comedy series (usually) with episodes under 30 minutes, with just a few seasons, so I can get through an entire show/season in a day.

They're easy to watch, funny, and comforting. They're like a warm hug, or one of those hard slaps on the back you could only do with close buddies.

Watching bingeable comedies is like making new TV friends every day of the week.

I'm sure we all already count Fleabag as a close personal pal, so today I thought I should introduce you to some new TV friends by rounding up the best bingeable comedy series that you (hopefully) haven't watched yet:

Image: Prime Video.

It is criminal that a TV series starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen has such little fanfare, and was only around for a single season.