The true story behind the acclaimed musical Come From Away will restore your faith in humanity.

When they got there, they experienced it too. Food was made, keys to homes were handed over, so they didn't need to stay in a hotel, and every story they heard was better than the last.

The musical features the real stories of real people, as told to David and Irene during their own trip to Gander.

Like the story of American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass, the first female captain of a commercial plane at American Airlines, the first captain of an all-female crew in the history of commercial jet aviation, whose plane from Paris to Texas was diverted to Gander.

"The terminal building was literally lined with tables on every wall, and every table had so much food on it you could not even imagine. But we got off the plane in the morning, and [I realised] that they must have been up all night preparing food. It was my first clue that we were not in a normal place," Beverley told Mamamia of her experience.

There's also an Australian link, not that the duo knew it at the time.

"One of the lines in the show that was relayed to us by one of the characters was said by an Australian flight attendant," Irena said. "We never expected the show to go to Australia, and even that far away there are people who are like, 'oh yeah, we were there.'"

"The truth is we wanted to fit in every story. Every story we heard was better than the last and we wanted to fit them all in. We did have to do some amalgamation of characters and stories," David explained of how he and Irene were able to include so many people's incredible experiences.