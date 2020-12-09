Broadway musical Come From Away is back on Aussie stages. Here's what you need to know.

In exciting news to end the year, Broadway musical Come From Away is returning to Australia in 2021.

The much-loved show will be the first major production back on stage since Melbourne's lockdown with the show's limited season running from January 19 to March 21 at The Comedy Theatre.

The production will later hit the stage at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane from March, and the Capitol Theatre in Sydney from June.

Watch a snippet from Come From Away below. Post continues after video.

The musical follows the real-life stories of 7,000 passengers who became stranded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

As the attack led to the last minute diversion of 38 planes, thousands of passengers were forced to disembark in the small town, which had a population of just under 10,000 people.

Upon their arrival, the stranded passengers were greeted by crowds of people with sandwiches and packed lunches.

And over the next five days, the acts of kindness continued within Gander.

Although the population of the town was almost doubled, placing immense pressure on the town's resources, everyone pitched in to help.

Pharmacists worked around the clock to fill prescriptions. Volunteers prepared makeshift shelters and opened their homes to strangers. Donations of toiletries and clothing piled up. Residents took passengers sightseeing and berry picking.

"Everybody was doing what they could," Derm Flynn, a resident from the area, told The Washington Post.

"The plane people needed food and a place to eat and sleep. They needed some assurance, compassion, love and counseling. They needed someone to give them a warm hug."

Image: Supplied.