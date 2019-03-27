Finding the right cake for your child’s birthday party can be stressful.

Anybody who has so much as looked at a birthday cake book is reminded that the ‘easy’ princess cake is… not easy and the expectations seem to be sky high.

But Coles have just provided a happy alternative: a $16 rainbow cake that looks fancy AF.

The masterpiece has five different colours layered inside, and is frosted with thick white icing. With or without decoration, colours get children excited, but it also makes for the perfect base to decorate.

The supermarket chain have also provided an idea for decorating the cake in the Coles Magazine. And it’s a simple way to make a delicious cake look very very fancy.

Firstly, you need to make chocolate shards.

Begin by melting Nestle Baskers' Choice White Choc Melts, and dividing the gooey mixture into portions.

Once the melted chocolate is separated, tint each portion with gel food colouring, and pour onto a baking paper lined oven tray.