Everything you need to know about Coles Little Treehouse, the new collectables kids will love.

It's been a tough year and we need all the extra joy we can get... and if that's in the form of teeny-tiny collectable books, we'll take it.

This year, Coles is changing the game with its new and exclusive Coles Little Treehouse 24-book series.

Developed by bestselling children's author and illustrator duo Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton, these little stories will inspire and entertain kids (a win for those of us who are parents!).

Coles Little Treehouse author Andy Griffiths with the new mini collection. Image: Supplied.

Coles Little Treehouse 24-book series. Image Supplied. We’ve already been obsessed with Stikeez, Little Shop and other minis, but this range of collectables is bringing something new to the checkout that's both interactive and enviro-friendly. And anything that promotes a lifelong love of learning gets a tick in our books.

﻿Hearing your calls for more sustainable options, Little Treehouse books are printed on FSC certified paper which is recyclable at home (though you'll probably want to keep these).

This collection has a "gift of giving" element too, while offering your kids the chance to win some pretty great prizes.