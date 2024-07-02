The reason Coldplay brought Michael J. Fox on stage at Glastonbury.

Coldplay delivered an emotionally charged performance at Glastonbury 2024, featuring a surprise appearance from Michael J. Fox.

On Saturday, the Back to the Future actor and Parkinson’s activist joined the band on stage to perform 'Fix You' and 'Humankind'.

During their headline set at the UK music festival, the band's frontman, Chris Martin, freestyled lyrics to acknowledge famous figures in the crowd.

After calling out the festival's co-founder, Michael Eavis, he turned his attention to Fox, who was waiting backstage.

"Here's another legendary Michael," Martin sang.

"One who just totally rocks. With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox."

Michael J. Fox and Chris Martin. Image: BBC.