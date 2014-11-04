How to make your wardrobe work harder this season.

By JO ABI

Nothing makes a girl feel more amazing than looking smashing hot in a stunning new outfit, sipping on champagne at the race track and knowing she has enough clothes in her wardrobe to last an entire Spring Racing Season.

I don’t have enough clothes for an entire Spring Racing Season, nor do I have the funds to add to what is already an extensive clothing selection. But I have become an expert in ‘resurfacing’ several outfits to create entirely new ones – and there is no cutting or sewing involved.

It’s really pretty simple.

You’ve heard about how accessorising is key, especially in the head-dress-friendly environment of the Spring Racing Carnival. But you need to take it to a completely different level. You need to go back to when you are buying your clothes and keep an eye out for those perfect outfits that can be fabulously transformed.

Here are the rules:

1. Do a big wardrobe clean-out.

The first thing you need to do before you buy anything new is to sort out what you’ve already got. I’m talking about a full wardrobe spring cleaning session. Every single time I do this I come across neglected clothing in great condition that I have barely worn.

Every. Single. Time.

Once you do this you will see more clearly what you’re missing – a great dress, a dressy skirt, a jacket that is bling enough to work trackside…

2. Go accessory shopping.

When it comes to getting the most out of your wardrobe, accessories rule – and I’m not talking about just changing up necklaces and earrings, although this helps.

What I’m talking about is belts. Lots and lots of belts.

A belt worn at the waist will create an entirely new look for a dress as opposed to when you wear the belt at the hips for a more sexy, draped look.

And use your colours to mix and match and be as flashy as possible. I’m a huge fan of diamanté belts and brightly coloured designs to create extra ‘pop’.